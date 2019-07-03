As Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Bank Of Italy Raised Holding; Davis Selected Advisers Trimmed Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) Stake by $3.66 Million; Market Value Rose

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 45,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 444,340 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80 million, down from 490,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Eaton Corp. Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 832,336 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11 million, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 938,518 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) at $1.9 billion; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 p; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE BUYBACK WILL BE FOR UP TO $700 MILLION; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 18/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 9.35% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ETN’s profit will be $643.12 million for 13.54 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl Gaynor Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 47,492 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). British Columbia Invest accumulated 114,870 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 17,877 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hamilton Point Advsr Limited owns 40,711 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.51% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 155,181 shares. Ally reported 0.15% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). The Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.18% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.47% or 102,023 shares. 2,606 are held by Roosevelt Gp Inc. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp reported 0.13% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 11,725 are owned by Gideon Capital Advisors. Calamos Advsr, Illinois-based fund reported 69,957 shares. Moreover, Green Square Cap Ltd Co has 0.93% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 17,822 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 443,647 shares.

