As Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Market Value Declined, Bank Of Italy Upped by $7.57 Million Its Position; Kanawha Capital Management Increases Holding in At&T (T)

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 1.60 million shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial Raises Guidance After 1Q Profit Increase; 16/04/2018 – CNH SEES $500M-$550M CUT IN PLAN LIABILITY ON MODIFICATIONS; 16/04/2018 – CNH TO MODIFY RETIREE BENEFITS FOLLOWING SUPREME COURT RULING; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Buy-Back Program to Last Until Oct. 12, 2019; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces retiree benefits alignment following favorable U.S. Supreme Court ruling; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE PROGRAM HAS A DURATION UP TO AND INCLUDING OCTOBER 12, 2019

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 219,509 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 208,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 23.66 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/03/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO MULL NAFTA TELECOM PROPOSAL TO END AT&T IMPASSE; 19/04/2018 – AT&T to Launch Low-Cost Streaming Service; 08/03/2018 – Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner’s Bewkes defends AT&T deal in court; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Paid Trump Lawyer for ‘Insights’ on Administration; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 371,014 were accumulated by Roffman Miller Associates Pa. Avalon Limited Liability Corp reported 20,847 shares stake. Aureus Asset Lc holds 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 7,898 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2.81 million shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Mraz Amerine Associate invested in 21,681 shares. Earnest Prns Lc has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Allied Advisory Services reported 0.53% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.99% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 5.16 million shares. Zevin Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 241,225 shares. Leavell Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.31% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14.58M shares. 457,895 are held by Psagot Invest House Ltd. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Com has 0.51% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 77,194 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 375,774 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 19,424 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

