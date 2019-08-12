As Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Market Valuation Declined, Bank Of Italy Has Boosted Its Position; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Investment House Has Upped Stake by $638,650

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 1.50 million shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE PROGRAM HAS A DURATION UP TO AND INCLUDING OCTOBER 12, 2019; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces retiree benefits alignment following favorable U.S. Supreme Court ruling; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cnhi’s Senior Debt To Ba1, Affirms Ba1 Cfr; Outlook Changed To Positive; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DEREK NEILSON AS INTERIM CEO; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 29/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL’S MAIN SHAREHOLDER EXOR SEES “WIDE MARGINS” TO CREATE VALUE IN COMPANY WITHOUT SPINOFFS – ELKANN; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 12,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 215,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, up from 203,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 14.04M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 2,142 shares to 19,020 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,552 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

