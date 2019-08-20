As Cna Financial (CNA) Market Valuation Rose, River Road Asset Management Has Upped Position by $4.86 Million; Voloridge Investment Management Holding in Visteon (VC) Cut by $2.30 Million

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 66.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 34,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 17,269 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 51,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $65.61. About 509,979 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cna Financial Corporation (CNA) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 113,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 749,838 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.51M, up from 636,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cna Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 153,914 shares traded. CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) has risen 7.31% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CNA News: 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL FARM LOBBY CNA ESTIMATES IT WILL TAKE 6 MONTHS TO A YEAR FOR PRODUCERS TO RECOVER -STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 – TAIWAN PREMIER SEES CHINA INVESTMENT INCENTIVES AS THREAT: CNA; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 10/04/2018 – CENTRICA CNA BRITISH GAS DEFAULT TARIFFS TO INCREASE; 24/04/2018 – UCal: UC offers CNA comprehensive five-year contract for nurses; 30/04/2018 – CNA FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.03, EST. 91C; 10/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Doug Kortfelt as Chief Procurement Officer; 18/05/2018 – CNA Hardy Appoints Delphine Leroy As French Country Manager; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 28/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Uber’s head of freight Lior Ron to leave

Analysts await Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 9.82% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.12 per share. VC’s profit will be $28.23M for 16.24 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Visteon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 260.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VC Deals: Wish Pushes To $11.2B Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of Visteon Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VC)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Visteon (VC) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “US-China Tech Cold War Leads To Funding Void For Startups And VC Fund Reshuffling – Forbes” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. Shares for $195,020 were bought by MANZO ROBERT on Wednesday, June 5.

