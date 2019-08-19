As Cms Energy Com Usd0.01 (CMS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cognios Capital Decreased Its Position; Msci (MSCI) Holder Kylin Management Cut Stake

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp Com Usd0.01 (CMS) by 91.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 41,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 3,646 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 44,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $61.82. About 460,304 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 23/04/2018 – CMS: Feedback on New Direction Request for Information (RFI) Released, CMS Innovation Center’s Market-Driven Reforms to Focus; 10/04/2018 – SCPC Praises CMS Recognition of Unique Characteristics of LTC Patient Population; 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy 1Q Net $241M; 08/03/2018 – CMS: IDAHO FAILING TO ENFORCE PUBLIC HEALTH SERVICE ACT; 10/04/2018 – Closure of Coal-Fired Power Plants Accelerates, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/04/2018 – CMS SAYS IS ALLOWING FOR CERTAIN LOW-COST GENERIC DRUGS TO BE SUBSTITUTED ONTO MEDICARE PLAN FORMULARIES AT ANY POINT DURING THE YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch, Finance Committee Republicans Praise CMS on Medicare Advantage, Encourage Transparency and Outreach; 09/03/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): March 9 CMS Response; 04/04/2018 – CMS Changes to Medicare Part D Provide Potential Expansion of TRHC Medication Therapy Management Services for Medicare Advanta; 13/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: CMS Paid Practitioners for Telehealth Services That Did Not Meet Medicare Requirements

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 320,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.81 million, down from 322,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $230.27. About 162,530 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 09/03/2018 – SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Above 50-D-MA; 24/05/2018 – MSCI Hires Jigar Thakkar as Chief Technology Officer and Head of Engineering; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Was $849.8M; 05/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 28/03/2018 – MSCI is expected to announce its determination on Saudi Arabia for emerging market status in June; 17/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – MSCI: INDEXES ARE PREPARATION FOR CHINA A INCLUSION PROCESS; 05/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 17/05/2018 – China challenge MSCI’s A-share move […]

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co has 36,900 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Homrich And Berg holds 0.06% or 19,913 shares. Vigilant Capital invested in 582 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus holds 678 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Capital Research Global holds 0.04% or 2.00M shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Techs Lp owns 0.02% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 4,178 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 35.18 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated owns 64 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 4,765 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 0.03% or 5,297 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.11% or 378,121 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 47,132 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Co reported 2,734 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Ltd Liability Corp reported 48,016 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L Brands Inccom (LTD) by 18,614 shares to 84,801 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devic (NASDAQ:AMD) by 32,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 18.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $198.65M for 22.08 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa invested 0.13% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 128,525 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Dupont Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.2% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 469,127 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 30,379 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associates stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). M&T Financial Bank Corp, a New York-based fund reported 5,363 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc holds 0.03% or 21,193 shares in its portfolio. Birinyi Assocs stated it has 2,250 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 7,912 shares. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). The North Carolina-based Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Moreover, Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Sun Life reported 144 shares stake.

