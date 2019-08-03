As Cms Energy Com Usd0.01 (CMS) Market Value Rose, Cognios Capital Has Decreased Stake; New Amsterdam Partners Lowered Holding in Align Technology (ALGN) by $2.16 Million as Stock Value Declined

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 65.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 7,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 4,064 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 11,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $199.38. About 1.55M shares traded or 27.53% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp Com Usd0.01 (CMS) by 91.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 41,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 3,646 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 44,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 1.48M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 14/05/2018 – MYOMO – CMS PUBLISHED FAVORABLE PRELIMINARY DECISION REGARDING APPLICATION FOR HEALTHCARE COMMON PROCEDURE CODING SYSTEM “L” CODES; 10/05/2018 – Consumers Energy Signs Large Deal at Switch’s Pyramid Campus in Grand Rapids; 17/04/2018 – WBTV News: Source: CMS teacher was driving car that struck student walking to stopped school bus; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CMS Energy Corp. Jr Sub Nts ‘BBB-‘: Rtgs Afrmd; 08/03/2018 – CMS: IDAHO FAILING TO ENFORCE PUBLIC HEALTH SERVICE ACT; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution CMS w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Med. Press., Product Number:; 07/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information; 17/04/2018 – California AG: Attorney General Becerra Joins CMS to Announce Release of New Medicare Cards, Issues Consumer Alert for Seniors; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE: CMS ISSUING NEW MEDICARE CARDS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL) by 20,474 shares to 23,637 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.08M for 43.72 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 18.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $198.65M for 20.96 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.12% EPS growth.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10,375 shares to 50,744 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.