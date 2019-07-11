As Cms Energy (CMS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Trimmed Holding by $430,100; Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Cut Position in Southern Co (SO) by $828,138 as Valuation Rose

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 2.49M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER TO SELL 33% STAKE IN PORTFOLIO FOR $1.18B; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 92c; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 7,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 412,839 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.93M, down from 420,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.71. About 942,026 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 23.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 02/04/2018 – Argo Translation’s CMS Connect™ Plugin Makes Content Management Translation, Updates Easy; 22/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Bipartisan, Bicameral Health Committee Leaders Push CMS on Stronger Oversight of the Medicaid Drug Rebate; 22/05/2018 – NCI AWARDED $44 MILLION HHS PERM RC CONTRACT TO HELP CMS REPORT IMPROPER PAYMENTS; 06/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 76. Interim Reporting; 20/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 78. Interim Reporting; 02/04/2018 – CMS SAYS FINALIZED POLICES FOR MEDICARE HEALTH AND DRUG PLANS FOR 2019 THAT WILL SAVE MEDICARE BENEFICIARIES MONEY ON PRESCRIPTION DRUGS; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 09/03/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): March 9 CMS Response; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy Institutionalizes Opioid Abuse

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 7,540 shares to 370,779 shares, valued at $18.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Lc accumulated 1.89% or 47,502 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Magellan Asset Ltd reported 222,044 shares stake. 5,016 are held by Greenleaf Tru. Pnc Financial Svcs Group reported 31,468 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 1.44M shares or 0% of its portfolio. 115,278 were accumulated by Moody Savings Bank Trust Division. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 80 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tobam owns 425,833 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Llc reported 46,436 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Crow Point Partners Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5.65% or 600,000 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) or 30,583 shares.

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. CMS’s profit will be $141.98 million for 29.36 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 0.17% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 622,636 shares. Gulf Intll National Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 247,181 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Incorporated Llc accumulated 38,023 shares. 31,741 are owned by Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc. Peninsula Asset Mgmt reported 0.38% stake. Osborne Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,620 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd invested in 10,740 shares. Beaumont Financial Prtnrs holds 7,251 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 4,673 were reported by Eqis Cap Mgmt. Smith Moore & holds 16,226 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 50,220 were accumulated by Rench Wealth. Moreover, Aldebaran Finance has 0.68% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 18,579 shares. Confluence Mgmt Limited reported 2.24 million shares stake. Bp Public Llc accumulated 205,000 shares. Qs Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. Lantrip Mark had sold 33,000 shares worth $1.63 million. Shares for $4.42M were sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P. $100,380 worth of stock was bought by Clark Henry A III on Tuesday, March 5.