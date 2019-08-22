As Cms Energy (CMS) Share Price Rose, Holder Wellington Management Group Llp Lowered Position by $4.63 Million; Orinda Asset Management Trimmed Its Independence Rlty Tr (IRT) Holding by $369,730

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (IRT) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 36,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.96% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647,000, down from 96,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Independence Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.79 lastly. It is down 23.01% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q FFO 17c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY CFFO PER SHARE $0.18; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC – REITERATING ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 EPS 26c-EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.17; 13/03/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Announces First Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 Core FFO 74c-79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independence Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRT); 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO 18c/Share

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 76.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 84,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 26,399 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 110,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.97. About 348,510 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CMS Energy Corp. Jr Sub Nts ‘BBB-‘: Rtgs Afrmd; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: CMS Energy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 22/03/2018 – CMS SEEKS TO EXEMPT STATES FROM SOME MEDICAID REQUIREMENTS; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution CMS w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Med. Press., Product Number:; 06/03/2018 – CMS ASSET MANAGEMENT FEB. NET PROFIT 44.7M YUAN; 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy 1Q Rev $1.95B; 26/04/2018 – CMS ENERGY CORP CMS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.30 TO $2.34; 05/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: GAO Urges CMS to Bolster Medicare Beneficiary Data Security; 02/05/2018 – IP.Gold Awakens ICO Godzilla, 30% Rise in CMS Token Value; 10/04/2018 – SCPC Praises CMS Recognition of Unique Characteristics of LTC Patient Population

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 18.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $198.65M for 22.13 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.12% EPS growth.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 12,065 shares to 354,183 shares, valued at $11.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 122,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 14,100 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Pfd Income Opprtny Fd (JPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q4.