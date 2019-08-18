As Cms Energy (CMS) Market Value Rose, Comgest Global Investors Sas Upped by $1.84 Million Its Position; Conagra Brands (CAG) Share Price Declined While Jana Partners Has Boosted Stake by $38.32 Million

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 14.96 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04M, up from 13.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.47. About 2.40M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SAYS EVALUATING ESTIMATED IMPACT OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS TO FISCAL 2019; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Lamb Weston Ba2 CFR; revises outlook to positive; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Conagra mitigates inflation hit with fewer discounts, cost control; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH APPROXIMATELY 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 11/04/2018 – USDA: CONAGRA RECALLS SALISBURY STEAK ON POSSIBLE CONTAMINATION; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH NEAR HIGH-END OF -2% TO FLAT RANGE; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 33,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 124,033 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89 million, up from 90,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $61.2. About 1.90M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 27/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 79. Interim Reporting; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ZILRETTA RECOMMENDED BY CMS; 16/03/2018 – EnergyComMinorty: Bipartisan, Bicameral Leaders Urge CMS to Further Improve Medicaid Data System; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 26/04/2018 – CMS: Speech: Remarks by CMS Administrator Seema Verma at the Health Datapalooza; 08/03/2018 – CMS IS REJECTING IDAHO’S PLAN TO BREAK OBAMACARE RULES; 19/03/2018 – CMS and Commercial Insurers Extend Coverage of Oncomine Dx Target Test to more than 160 Million U.S. Lives; 22/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Bipartisan, Bicameral Health Committee Leaders Push CMS on Stronger Oversight of the Medicaid Drug Rebate; 10/03/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 72. Interim Reporting; 10/04/2018 – SCPC Praises CMS Recognition of Unique Characteristics of LTC Patient Population

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Co Of Nevada has 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 2,846 shares. Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% or 40,559 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 47,992 shares stake. British Columbia Invest Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 90,497 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Com reported 12,770 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Royal London Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Albion Ut holds 0.03% or 8,060 shares in its portfolio. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division owns 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 8,188 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 7.25M shares. Amer Group Inc holds 0.02% or 171,965 shares in its portfolio. Fcg Ltd Com stated it has 9,242 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel Inc holds 37,431 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Roosevelt Inv Grp Inc Inc holds 27,660 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Limited owns 0.03% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 1,580 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, April 16. The insider OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 300,900 shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $96.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 26,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 135 shares. 3.28M are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Tiverton Asset Limited Company accumulated 1,468 shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mngmt has 2,734 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Cibc Ww has invested 0.01% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Ci Investments Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Arrow invested 0% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). 12 are held by Whittier Trust. 42,643 are owned by Guardian Co. Acadian Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.15% or 212,124 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability holds 13,577 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 55,502 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 5,297 shares.

