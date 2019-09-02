As Cms Energy (CMS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Zacks Investment Management Lowered by $4.26 Million Its Holding; Continental Resources (CLR) Shareholder Mitchell Group Has Increased Its Holding by $2.44 Million

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 77,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 834,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.34 million, down from 911,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $63.05. About 1.27M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 16/03/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 73. Interim Reporting; 13/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 81. Interim Reporting; 26/04/2018 – CMS: Speech: Remarks by CMS Administrator Seema Verma at the Health Datapalooza; 05/03/2018 – Rep. Womack: Arkansas Delegation Statement on CMS Approval of Arkansas’s Work Requirements for Medicaid; 30/04/2018 – Consumers Energy Reaching Out to Customers in Need to Provide Help for Energy Costs after Cold April; 06/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 76. Interim Reporting; 13/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 77. Interim Reporting; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA(R) (triamcinolone Acetonide Extended-Release Injectable Suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 19/04/2018 – Memorial Hermann Earns CMS Certification for Lung Transplant Program; 05/03/2018 – Arkansas Govern: Governor Hutchinson Announces that CMS Approves Work Requirement for Arkansas Works Enrollees

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 2.37M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 25.42% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $208.07 million for 21.30 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 124.24% EPS growth.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 9,222 shares to 82,005 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 15,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Assoc Limited Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 19,624 shares. Cohen & Steers holds 0.21% or 1.34 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 28,931 shares stake. Sei Invs Communication reported 201,470 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 942,057 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Fiduciary Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,488 shares. Mai Capital holds 0.01% or 4,830 shares. Prudential Public Lc has 25,252 shares. 18,780 are held by Thomas White. American Group Inc invested in 0.03% or 138,478 shares. Wetherby Asset Incorporated has invested 0.03% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 54,080 shares. Nordea Investment Ab holds 0% or 23,129 shares. Horizon Services Limited Liability Corporation has 0.43% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 11,355 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 1,949 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company holds 0% or 2,598 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Llc reported 810,419 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 6,128 are held by Greenleaf Trust. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) invested in 1,485 shares or 0% of the stock. Corecommodity Ltd Com owns 54,133 shares. Holt Advisors Limited Company Dba Holt Partners Limited Partnership holds 20,100 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com holds 0.01% or 35,578 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi has 0.03% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 24,450 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.04% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 313,604 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Birchview Lp owns 8,000 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Dupont Corp holds 0.03% or 29,800 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 70,752 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust reported 259 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,977 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $39.52 million activity. Shares for $39,880 were bought by McNabb John T II on Wednesday, June 5.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 116,810 shares to 262,930 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class A by 110,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,600 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

