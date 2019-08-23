As Cme Group (Put) (CME) Shares Rose, Capital Fund Management Sa Trimmed by $1.03 Million Its Stake; As Systemax (SYX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Goodhaven Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $764.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 49,087 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (Put) (CME) by 51.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 5,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, down from 10,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Cme Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $213.24. About 592,592 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – NEX Group Receives Non-Binding GBP10 a Share Takeover Offer From CME Group; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 12/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 11; 28/03/2018 – CME GROUP OFFERS TO BUY NEX GROUP FOR GBP10/SHARE; 22/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – IN ADDITION TO EXPECTED COST SYNERGIES, THERE ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPELLING REVENUE GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – CME Group CEO says asset sales not necessary following takeover of Nex Group; 24/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 23; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC. – OFFER FOR NEX GROUP PLC; 23/05/2018 – CME IS SAID TO STUDY UKRAINIAN SUNFLOWER OIL CONTRACT

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Etf (Put) (XOP) by 346,300 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $29.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 138,685 shares. Tradewinds Ltd Liability holds 57 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mad River Invsts owns 11,190 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh holds 211,316 shares. Pennsylvania-based Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cap World Investors reported 33.07 million shares stake. Park Avenue Secs Lc accumulated 8,358 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated, a Alabama-based fund reported 282,000 shares. First Merchants Corp holds 2,200 shares. Strs Ohio reported 196,714 shares. Victory Capital reported 98,067 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Caprock Incorporated owns 1,382 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Board reported 0.11% stake. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 0.02% or 22,582 shares. Yhb Investment holds 0.79% or 30,827 shares in its portfolio.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 79,910 shares to 198,211 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,089 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 54,530 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Northern Trust owns 216,870 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smith Thomas W stated it has 1.27% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 9,586 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 15,874 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 65,178 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Llc owns 24,955 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. New York-based Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). 14,322 were reported by Caxton Assocs L P. Scout Investments reported 136,417 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 112,261 shares in its portfolio. 87 are owned by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. 2,011 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. 173,145 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd.

