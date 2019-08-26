As Cme Group Com Stk (CME) Share Price Rose, Twin Capital Management Has Decreased Position; Zeke Capital Advisors Cut Its Holding in Lennox Intl (LII) by $862,224 as Valuation Declined

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com Stk (CME) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 14,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 18,760 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 32,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $213.66. About 446,917 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – CME CONFIRMS MADE PRELIM APPROACH ON POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF NEX; 06/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, RENEWED CHINA PORK TARIFF CONCERNS -TRADE; 13/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices halt CME hogs losing streak; 16/03/2018 – CME: No Certainty Any Firm Offer Will Be Made for NEX; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.50 PCT IN SEPTEMBER – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 15/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, LOWER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 18/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 17; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Clearing and Transaction Fee Rev $974M; 09/05/2018 – CME GROUP – BOARD APPROVED AMENDED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH TERRENCE DUFFY, CHAIRMAN AND CEO, EXTENDING CURRENT TERM TO DEC 31, 2022

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 48.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 3,461 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $915,000, down from 6,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $251.23. About 99,324 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Has Signed Binding Agremeent With Beijer Ref; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII); 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.60 EPS, up 32.35% or $0.88 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $136.76 million for 17.45 P/E if the $3.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual EPS reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 18,582 shares to 37,294 shares, valued at $885,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 10,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Management Gru has 0.09% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 92,446 were accumulated by Parametric Associate Llc. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Strs Ohio reported 490 shares. Denali Ltd Liability stated it has 23,000 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Liability invested in 58 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 0.06% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 108,129 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 6,600 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) or 15,574 shares. Piedmont Inc owns 3,405 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 3,140 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Clearbridge Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 399 shares. 7,718 were reported by Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Company.

