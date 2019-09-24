As Cme Group Com (CME) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Capital Counsel Decreased Stake by $843,900; Bank Of Italy Boosted Its Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Holding by $14.78 Million

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (CME) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 885,210 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.83 million, down from 889,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $212.91. About 964,799 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME BOARD BELIEVES THERE IS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR UNDERTAKING ACQUISITION; 23/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME Group To Acquire NEX Group Plc, Bringing Together Cash, Futures And OTC Marketplaces; 15/03/2018 – CME targets UK fintech prize Nex; 14/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 13; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Total Avg Rate Per Contract 70.6c; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 22/05/2018 – CME amends feeder cattle futures, options contract rules; 23/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 22

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 9.05 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.87 million, up from 7.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 2.26 million shares traded or 23.47% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS PROGRAM IS INTENDED TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO MEET OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 29/05/2018 – EXOR RITIENE CHE CNH INDUSTRIAL ABBIA AMPI SPAZI PER CREARE VALORE SENZA FARE SPINOFF – ELKANN; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNH INDUSTRIAL’S SR DEBT TO Ba1, AFFIRMS Ba1 C; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT GUIDANCE CONFIRMED TO BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – THE BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS TO REALIZE A CORRESPONDING PRE-TAX INCOME; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idexx Labs Inc Com (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,724 shares to 687,616 shares, valued at $189.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 782,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 32.46 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CNH Industrial named as Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the ninth consecutive year – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CNH Industrial announces senior appointment NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CNH Industrial NV buyback program NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CNH Industrial inaugurates new TechPro2 youth training program in Ethiopia – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 31, 2019.