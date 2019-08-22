As Cme Group (CME) Valuation Rose, Vgi Partners Pty LTD Raised Its Position; Stockbridge Partners Raised Its Realpage (RP) Holding by $10.30 Million

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 14,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.93 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $214.11. About 48,527 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – FITCH:SUCCESSFUL CME OFFER COULD BE POSITIVE FOR NEX’S RATINGS; 15/03/2018 – CME AND NEX GROUP HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY TALKS ABOUT A POSSIBLE DEAL – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 28/03/2018 – CME, NEX SAID TO PLAN ANNOUNCING DEAL IN COMING DAYS; 16/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 13; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEX PURCHA; 07/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE; 19/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 14/05/2018 – CME Group in deal to offer ether reference rate; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 171,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 3.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.83 million, up from 3.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $64.1. About 29,564 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Management stated it has 21,344 shares. Moreover, Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP has 0.28% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 36,470 shares. Bancorp invested in 4,520 shares or 0% of the stock. Portolan Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.77% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 122,764 shares. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Twin Tree Management LP has 86,134 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.04% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 17,839 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 37,470 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 4,229 shares. 35,974 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Sei Invests reported 195,728 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated reported 0% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 230,000 shares. Prudential Inc owns 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 4,328 shares.

