As Cme Group (CME) Valuation Rose, Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Increased by $2.35 Million Its Position; As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Market Valuation Declined, Cryder Capital Partners Llp Lifted Position by $528,984

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 7,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 947,675 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.66M, up from 940,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $65.32. About 1.02 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 14,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.93 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $204.51. About 293,798 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 10/05/2018 – CME looks to bolster presence in US rates market with Eris deal; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Agrees Offer for NEX Group Plc; 15/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON THEIR PREMIUMS TO CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 22/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 21; 09/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures snap back on bargain hunting; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Suite of Interest Rate Futures and Options Reached Daily Volume Record of 39.6 M Contracts on May 29; 18/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, FUND SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 12/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES DECLINE OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, ROLL BY FUNDS INTO BACK MONTHS -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – Fintech prize Nex targeted by CME; 23/05/2018 – CME Group Clears First Chilean Peso and Colombian Peso Interest Rate Swaps

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00M and $985.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,408 shares to 512,714 shares, valued at $90.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

