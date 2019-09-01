As Cme Group (CME) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Castleark Management Cut Position by $10.09 Million; At&T (T) Share Value Rose While North American Management Has Increased Position by $563,239

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 29.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 61,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 143,686 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.65 million, down from 205,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 645,142 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – CME AND NEX GROUP HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY TALKS ABOUT A POSSIBLE DEAL – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in an offer valued at $5.5 billion; 21/03/2018 – CME’s pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 30/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures up 3-cent price limit; 25/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 24; 11/04/2018 – Rusal removed from share, debt indexes; Moscow mulls response; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group: 99.98% of Proxy Votes Were in Favor of CME Takeover; 23/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 22; 07/05/2018 – CME’s SOFR futures debut with more than 50 participants

North American Management Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 18,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 187,558 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, up from 169,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Announces CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner’s Bewkes defends AT&T deal in court; 08/03/2018 – AT&T, DOJ ARE SAID SCHEDULED TO RELEASE TRIAL BRIEFS FRI: FOX; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Develop Next-Generation Streaming Video Platform and Targeted Advertising Capabilities; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 27/04/2018 – AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itt Inc by 17,412 shares to 185,252 shares, valued at $10.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 205,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 7,763 shares to 130,008 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,703 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

