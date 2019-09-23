As Cme Group (CME) Valuation Rose, Holder Capstone Financial Advisors Has Decreased Position; Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Shareholder Monarch Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $453,130

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 24,657 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, down from 26,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $212.28. About 647,922 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 23/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 15; 08/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 7; 12/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON LAST FRIDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF APRIL 1LHJ8 INTO DEFERRED CONTRACTS -TRADE; 05/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 07/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 6; 15/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Statement Regarding Potential Offer for NEX Group; 16/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 15; 15/03/2018 – CME’S BOARD IS SAID TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL NEX TAKEOVER OFFER

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 42.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,721 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 4,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $220.46. About 452,175 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Monarch Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.53M and $279.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Com by 3,453 shares to 3,751 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust has invested 0.16% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Financial Architects, New Jersey-based fund reported 925 shares. Philadelphia Trust has 0.15% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 7,470 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors owns 6,733 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 34,170 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc reported 0.09% stake. Df Dent reported 2,158 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hm Payson & Communication reported 25,171 shares. Moreover, Hudock Cap Group Inc Llc has 0.16% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,001 shares. Culbertson A N & Inc reported 25,387 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) reported 1,801 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Mai Management stated it has 0.07% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.19% or 4,028 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Llc owns 1,366 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation invested in 31,297 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $618.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 134,345 shares to 139,345 shares, valued at $28.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 40,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 959,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 32.36 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.