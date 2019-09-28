As Cme Group (CME) Valuation Rose, Advisory Alpha Has Boosted by $1.63 Million Its Holding; Paradigm Capital Management Has Boosted Enersys (ENS) Holding

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 19937.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 7,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 8,015 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, up from 40 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.89. About 902,081 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 04/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 3; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP – CONFIRMS HAS RECEIVED NON-BINDING PROPOSAL FROM CME GROUP INC REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF NEX AT A PRICE OF £10 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM LOWER CASH PRICES, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 14/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle ends higher but off morning tops; 18/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 17; 15/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LOWER EARLY-WEEK CASH PRICES, PRESSURE FROM OUTSIDE MARKETS – TRADE; 23/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Election of Class B-1 Directors; 28/03/2018 – CME GROUP OFFERS TO BUY NEX GROUP FOR GBP10/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Market Data Rev $95M; 22/04/2018 – DJ CME Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CME)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 29,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The institutional investor held 388,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.59 million, up from 358,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $67.18. About 265,000 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate Corp reported 0.1% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invests Inc has invested 0.12% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 82,906 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company accumulated 2.12M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,170 shares. Int Investors holds 1.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 13.45 million shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 43,201 shares. Weiss Asset Management Lp has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited reported 0.38% stake. Moreover, Paloma Management has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.25% or 5.25M shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 116,939 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.07% or 42,447 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Llc, a New York-based fund reported 11,618 shares. Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 4,772 shares.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $299.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 10,011 shares to 104,051 shares, valued at $7.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR) by 284,796 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $11.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 28,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,700 shares, and cut its stake in Legacy Texas Finl Group Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold ENS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 40.08 million shares or 0.50% less from 40.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 311,242 shares. Oakbrook Invests has invested 0.01% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership reported 41,876 shares stake. D E Shaw And Inc holds 45,632 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 4,789 shares or 0% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 355,177 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 122,150 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 62 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc reported 3,303 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh owns 427,867 shares. Invesco has invested 0.01% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). 21,553 were reported by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Corp, North Carolina-based fund reported 313,450 shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 0.03% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.40M shares.