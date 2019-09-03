As Cme Group (CME) Stock Value Rose, Mizuho Bank LTD Raised by $14.76 Million Its Position; Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Position by $436,800; Market Valuation Rose

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $217.43. About 354,343 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.86; 16/03/2018 – Britain’s Nex Group surged to the top of the European benchmark after the company said it had received an approach from one of the world’s largest exchange groups, CME Group; 19/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Confirms Preliminary Approach to Buy NEX Group; 02/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs drop by 3-cent limit on China pork tariff hike; 28/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Rate futures volumes surpass Treasuries as market evolves; 19/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – IN ADDITION TO EXPECTED COST SYNERGIES, THERE ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPELLING REVENUE GROWTH; 28/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 27; 08/05/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS SETTLEMENT DELAY WAS DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUE – SPOKESMAN

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 138,445 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, up from 132,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $78.07. About 1.81M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cboe Global’s (CBOE) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MarketAxess Up More Than 100% in a Year: Is Upside Left? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group (CME) February ADV Drops at Six Products Lines – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank downgrades TD Ameritrade, E*Trade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn Management accumulated 12,393 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.15% or 3.13M shares in its portfolio. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd accumulated 0.6% or 5,585 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 4,096 are owned by Assetmark. Victory Cap Management Inc owns 98,067 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 283,914 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Mngmt has 0.13% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 20,039 shares. Mufg Americas owns 17,837 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Logan Capital Mngmt owns 1,250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Skylands Capital Lc holds 0.57% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 24,925 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.17% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 0.07% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 287,120 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.01% or 34,594 shares in its portfolio.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,849 shares to 169,039 shares, valued at $9.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 211,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,811 shares, and cut its stake in Metropolitan Life (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Management holds 423 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp has 3.75 million shares. State Street Corp holds 18.73M shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited accumulated 0.06% or 105,392 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 104,500 shares or 0.21% of the stock. The Alabama-based Oakworth Capital has invested 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). First Mercantile Trust reported 7,725 shares. Burney invested in 13,323 shares. Voya Inv Lc invested in 272,079 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fmr Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Old Point Trust And Fincl N A owns 11,428 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Ledyard Bancorp owns 54,301 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Goelzer Mgmt has invested 0.5% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 60 are held by Nine Masts. California-based Whittier has invested 0.46% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).