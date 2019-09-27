As Cme Group (CME) Stock Value Rose, Holder Hilton Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; Scopia Capital Management LP Stake in Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Lowered as Share Price Declined

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) by 25.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.04% . The hedge fund held 3.32 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.49 million, down from 4.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Acorda Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.995. About 573,789 shares traded. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 71.54% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Rev $106.2M; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 10/04/2018 – Acorda Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/05/2018 – Acorda Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 22/05/2018 – lncysus Moves Its Corporate Domicile to Delaware; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 16/04/2018 – Acorda to Present New Data For INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder) at 70th American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Acorda at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acorda Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACOR); 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Acorda

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 1,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 103,125 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.02M, up from 101,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $213.84. About 859,596 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 12/04/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC; 12/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures close higher; 22/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S WEAKER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO Duffy on $5.5B Deal to Buy Spencer’s NEX (Video); 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Market Data Rev $95M; 23/04/2018 – Chances of four interest rate hikes this year moved to nearly 50 percent on the CME’s FedWatch tracking tool; 22/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT SUPPORTED BY SHORT-COVERING, BARGAIN BUYING -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP – CME IS REQUIRED, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON APRIL 12, 2018, TO EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER OR NOT; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP – REACHED ALL-TIME DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 51.9 MLN CONTRACTS TRADED ON MAY 29; 09/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $177 FROM $170

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $732.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 492 shares to 6,052 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 346,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,619 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 1.51M shares to 2.57 million shares, valued at $64.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 62,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New.