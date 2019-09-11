As Cme Group (CME) Stock Value Rose, Grisanti Capital Management Lifted by $3.26 Million Its Position; American Express (AXP) Holder Swedbank Trimmed Stake by $1.18 Million

Swedbank decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 10,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 980,810 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.20 million, down from 991,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $118. About 3.31 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 115.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 19,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 37,179 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 17,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $202.58. About 2.17M shares traded or 71.13% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 24/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LATE MONDAY’S HIGHER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES, FUTURES’ DISCOUNTS TO CASH PRICE EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: DROP NEARLY 2 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM LOWER CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 08/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 7; 03/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 2; 15/03/2018 – Michael Spencer’s Nex Group receives CME preliminary bid approach; 28/03/2018 – NEX Group Receives Non-Binding GBP10 a Share Takeover Offer From CME Group; 14/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND SELLING AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST BOOSTED CME, C, CHTR, AET, QRTEA IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – NEX GROUP PLC; 05/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: UP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON FIRMER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER JUNE 1LCM8 TOPS 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 476,357 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $180.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Google Inc by 46,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 656,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.18 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,790 were reported by Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Murphy has 20,614 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Grimes Inc has 12,331 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Meyer Handelman invested in 0.2% or 34,560 shares. Estabrook Capital Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Boston Family Office Ltd Co holds 0.22% or 18,368 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement invested in 166,829 shares. 10,700 are owned by Icon Advisers Company. Rench Wealth Management Inc holds 27,475 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Hexavest invested 0.69% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Barrett Asset Ltd Liability has 0.26% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 35,404 shares. Strategic Finance Inc reported 2,805 shares stake. Numerixs Inv Tech reported 62,200 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 141,232 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Earnest Partners owns 354 shares.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 27,523 shares to 65,917 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 72,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,298 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).