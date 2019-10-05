As Cme Group (CME) Stock Value Rose, Finemark National Bank & Trust Lowered Its Holding by $617,114; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder One Capital Management Trimmed by $677,903 Its Position

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 4,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 25,386 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, down from 30,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 9.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 3,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 29,168 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.66M, down from 32,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $6.59 during the last trading session, reaching $216.02. About 1.06 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 02/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE CONTRACTS, FLAT TO WEAKER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, FUND SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CME Group Is in Advanced Talks to Acquire NEX for $5.4 Billion; 22/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY SELL STOPS, LATE MONDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CME’S TALKS TO BUY NEX SAID TO BE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 11/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SAG OVER 1 PCT FOLLOWING LATE THURSDAY’S WEAKER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF JUNE INTO BACK MONTHS – TRADE; 25/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CME Group Inc. ‘AA-/A-1+’ Rtgs; Otlk Still Stble; 06/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures stumble on profit-taking; 08/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures down, but off 7-week lows

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $587.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,758 shares to 80,645 shares, valued at $11.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWC) by 5,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Castleark Management Limited Liability Co holds 1.46% or 273,212 shares. Albion Financial Gru Ut reported 1.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 14,220 were reported by Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp has 0.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.98 million shares. Moreover, Beach Investment Counsel Pa has 1.8% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 112,158 shares. Marvin & Palmer Assoc reported 4.22% stake. Dupont Cap Mgmt has 165,757 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Ami Asset Mngmt Corp accumulated 454,252 shares or 3.15% of the stock. Duff Phelps Inv Mgmt holds 19,063 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 17,486 shares. Sprucegrove Invest Limited invested in 265,800 shares or 2.35% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Lc has invested 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Whalerock Point Prtn Limited reported 17,033 shares. Texas Capital Fincl Bank Incorporated Tx holds 0.36% or 1,551 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Prtn Partnership, Wisconsin-based fund reported 59,603 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 30.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru Co invested in 4,060 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement reported 487,746 shares stake. 140,433 were reported by Nordea Mgmt Ab. Creative Planning holds 0.02% or 25,070 shares in its portfolio. Old Dominion Capital Management owns 29,975 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Management holds 0.19% or 660,166 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 149,057 shares. Kansas-based Mariner Llc has invested 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Andra Ap holds 0.14% or 24,400 shares. Gam Ag holds 4,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Leavell Mngmt Inc owns 31,725 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America Inc holds 0.08% or 4,950 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 180,000 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Com owns 210,967 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.07% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 6,896 shares to 148,459 shares, valued at $12.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $582.82 million for 32.93 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.