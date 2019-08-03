As Cme Group (CME) Stock Value Rose, Eagleclaw Capital Managment Increased Holding by $594,500; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $713,640

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 10,373 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 14,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL COST $299 FOR STUDENTS, $329 FOR CONSUMERS AND IS AVAILABLE TODAY – EXECS; 02/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Apple could have just signaled that Trump will make a trade deal with China; 14/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS ISSUES AFFECT 0.2% OF USERS; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD SUPPORTS APPLE PENCIL STYLUS; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 25/05/2018 – Apple to Close Atlantic City Store, Cutting 52 Employees; 29/05/2018 – Voip-Pal Files a Second Lawsuit Against Apple for Infringement of Four New Patents; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Rumors endorse noise-canceling and waterproofing in new Apple Airpods 2

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 11,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $205.16. About 1.58 million shares traded or 13.56% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – CME Group Confirms Approach to NEX Group; 08/05/2018 – NYMEX U.S. CRUDE OIL AND HEATING OIL FUTURES SETTLEMENTS DELAYED – CME NOTICE; 17/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- CME GROUP INC; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Reached All-Time Daily Volume Record of 51.9 M Contracts Traded on May 29; 04/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE; 27/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 26; 13/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE MONDAY’S HIGHER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Libor exposures larger than thought at $200 trillion -ARRC; 02/04/2018 – CME chief not expecting asset sales; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP STATEMENT ON POTENTIAL OFFER FOR NEX GROUP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old West Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,983 shares. Curbstone Financial Mgmt accumulated 2.14% or 41,409 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 3.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 240,477 shares. Moreover, Alaska Permanent Capital Management has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 3,788 were accumulated by Stone Run Cap Ltd. Advsrs Asset invested in 1.44% or 425,768 shares. Korea Invest has 3.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.55 million shares. 128,757 are owned by First Citizens Bancorp Trust Co. Two Sigma Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zeke Cap Ltd Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com owns 3.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 104,308 shares. Edgewood Management Ltd Co owns 139,931 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Private Wealth Prns Limited Liability Corp invested in 5.53% or 176,868 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur holds 9.22% or 77,000 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter has invested 1.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Limited Company reported 54,403 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 36,617 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Bokf Na reported 51,597 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech holds 0.19% or 206,435 shares. Moreover, Alley Company Limited Liability has 1.28% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 26,535 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al reported 4,150 shares. Citizens Northern owns 0.27% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,998 shares. Shelter Mutual Insur holds 2.94% or 60,700 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Gru has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Manchester Cap Llc owns 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,810 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 21,449 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp reported 384,540 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Capital Int Ca reported 0.85% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma stated it has 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 72,921 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Limited Com.