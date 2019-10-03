As Cme Group (CME) Stock Value Rose, Advisory Alpha Increased by $1.63 Million Its Stake; Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Shares Declined While Zeke Capital Advisors Boosted Its Position

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 108.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 32,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 61,967 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $975,000, up from 29,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 2.38 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 63c-Adj EPS 68c; 20/04/2018 – DJ CommScope Holding Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COMM); 26/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Backs FY18 Rev $4.675B-$4.825B; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 12/04/2018 – CommScope and Ericsson Complete SAS Interoperability Testing for CBRS; 10/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 19937.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 7,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 8,015 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, up from 40 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $209.6. About 391,856 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – CME, NEX SAID TO PLAN ANNOUNCING DEAL IN COMING DAYS; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 21/05/2018 – CME variable storage rate data for CBOT wheat; 10/05/2018 – CME looks to bolster presence in US rates market with Eris deal; 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC; 14/05/2018 – Futures exchange CME launches indexes for ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency; 09/05/2018 – CME Says It’s About to Win 14-Year-Old Eurex Antitrust Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – NEX Group Receives Takeover Approach by CME Group; 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in an offer valued at $5.5 billion

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU) by 28,172 shares to 11,685 shares, valued at $175,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,625 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold COMM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 173.10 million shares or 2.11% less from 176.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 39,943 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Weiss Multi holds 300,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 313,536 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). 10,204 are held by Federated Pa. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bank has invested 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Utah Retirement Sys owns 36,053 shares. Financial Bank Of America De has 1.04 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd accumulated 0% or 49 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 74,815 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 41,628 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 3,145 shares.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $299.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 10,011 shares to 104,051 shares, valued at $7.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.