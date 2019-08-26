As Cme Group (CME) Stock Rose, Vgi Partners Pty LTD Boosted Holding by $2.35 Million; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Cut Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holding by $30.21 Million; Shares Declined

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 165,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 87,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87 million, down from 252,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $166.12. About 3.00 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 14,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.93M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $212.59. About 116,795 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – CME targets UK fintech prize Nex; 14/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 11; 09/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $177 FROM $170; 04/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 3; 11/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME – CME BOARD EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE RUN RATE COST SYNERGIES OF $200 MLN, WHICH ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE FULLY ACHIEVED BY END OF 2021; 03/04/2018 – CME’s Black Sea wheat futures contract stirs interest of traders and hedge funds; 27/03/2018 – CME eyes pole position in Treasury trades with audacious bid for Nex; 12/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME considering bid for NEX Group – Bloomberg

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,500 shares to 32,200 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 315,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sponsored Adr Bili Us.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 57 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 3,370 shares. Uss Inv Mgmt Limited invested in 1.02M shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 41,057 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Davis R M Inc has invested 0.7% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 30,000 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Stifel Fin Corp has invested 0.18% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 39,120 are held by Artisan Prtn L P. Of Oklahoma reported 3,000 shares. Finemark Bancshares And Trust reported 32,349 shares. Pdts Prns Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.56% or 60,000 shares. 74,742 are held by Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Grp Inc Public Limited. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt holds 31,968 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Mgmt holds 51,657 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00 million and $985.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 1.15M shares to 463,795 shares, valued at $16.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

