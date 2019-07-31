As Cme Group (CME) Stock Rose, Shareholder Private Advisor Group Has Decreased Stake by $829,344; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Rose, Lourd Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $478,560

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 51.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 5,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,764 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $780,000, down from 9,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $197.31. About 1.01M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – Russia says will give sanction-hit Rusal short-term liquidity; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE CME’S INTERNATIONAL REVENUE BY OVER 35 PCT-CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – Mayor Emanuel and CME Group Award Scholarship for Star Scholars to Continue at Four-Year Institutions; 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Michael Spencer’s £2.6bn Nex Group; 15/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP; 28/03/2018 – CME, NEX SAID TO PLAN ANNOUNCING DEAL IN COMING DAYS; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SURGE 2 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM FUND BUYING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNT TO PRELIMINARY CASH PRICES -TRADE; 27/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED MONTHS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT SPURRED BY LOWER CORN PRICES, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 25/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 5,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,583 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92 million, down from 252,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 6.62 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vgi Prtn Pty Ltd has invested 18.56% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bankshares Of Hawaii accumulated 6,120 shares. Moreover, Park Avenue Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Investec Asset Management North America has invested 0.07% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 483,480 were reported by Nomura Asset Mngmt. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 2,380 shares. Leavell has invested 0.59% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Mitchell Cap Communications owns 5,977 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Weiss Multi has 37,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cypress Group Incorporated invested 2.11% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Haverford Trust Com invested in 1,319 shares or 0% of the stock. Connecticut-based Hartford Inv Mgmt has invested 0.25% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Creative Planning holds 0.02% or 26,341 shares in its portfolio.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 6,553 shares to 62,828 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnc Invt Corp by 25,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22B for 24.79 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman, a New York-based fund reported 540,395 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 42,356 shares. 26,546 were accumulated by Loudon Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Baldwin Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 25,364 shares. 2,711 were accumulated by Barnett &. 10 reported 40,235 shares. Boston Ptnrs invested in 0% or 6,356 shares. Moreover, Sabal has 2.92% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 406,029 shares. Westwood Mngmt Corp Il reported 7,312 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 0.07% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 16,344 shares. 28,897 were accumulated by Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co Nj. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kbc Group Nv reported 0.99% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). North Carolina-based First Citizens Fincl Bank Tru has invested 0.67% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Raub Brock Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 8,882 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.