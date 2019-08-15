As Cme Group (CME) Stock Rose, Eagleclaw Capital Managment Boosted Holding by $594,500; Holder Parkwood Raised Anthem (ANTM) Stake

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 11,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $212.71. About 1.04M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 12/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON LAST FRIDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF APRIL 1LHJ8 INTO DEFERRED CONTRACTS -TRADE; 24/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 23; 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Michael Spencer’s £2.6bn Nex Group; 30/03/2018 – Fintech `alley cat’ Michael Spencer gets the cream with CME deal; 28/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: JUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY BARGAIN BUYING AND SHORT-COVERING AFTER HITTING CONTRACT LOWS -TRADE; 13/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME; 06/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supply buildup fears undercut CME live cattle futures; 08/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB OVER 2 PCT ON FIRMER CASH PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CME Group Inc. ‘AA-/A-1+’ Rtgs; Otlk Still Stble; 29/03/2018 – Exchange operator CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 51,477 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, up from 49,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $274.02. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66M and $219.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 255,628 shares to 488,362 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 16,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,785 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).