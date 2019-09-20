As Cme Group (CME) Stock Price Rose, Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Upped Position; Adelante Capital Management Has Boosted Boston Properties (BXP) Holding by $4.88 Million

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 37,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 657,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.79 million, up from 619,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $130.99. About 315,170 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 21,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.02M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $212.7. About 424,511 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – CME-NEX DELIBERATIONS ONGOING, MAY NOT LEAD TO A DEAL; 24/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 23; 23/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME BEGAN OFFERING CLEARING ON COP, CLP AND CHINESE YUAN ON MAY 21; 13/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME; 21/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB NEARLY 2 PCT LED BY SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXPECTS OIBDA GROWTH OF 14% – 16% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 30/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 29; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 87,818 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $122.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 39,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 793,943 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

