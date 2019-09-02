As Cme Group (CME) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Private Advisor Group Decreased Its Holding by $829,344; Mobileiron (MOBL) Market Value Rose While Norwest Venture Partners X LP Lowered Its Stake

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 51.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 5,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 4,764 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $780,000, down from 9,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 645,142 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 19/03/2018 – Sunday review on a Monday – NEX Group, CME and the LSE; 03/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT AS PACKERS INCREASE BIDS FOR CASH CATTLE IN TEXAS AND KANSAS -TRADE; 22/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 21; 15/03/2018 – CME, NEX GROUP ARE SAID TO HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC; 08/05/2018 – NYMEX U.S. CRUDE OIL AND HEATING OIL FUTURES SETTLEMENTS DELAYED – CME NOTICE; 08/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 27/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED MONTHS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium extends rally after LME, CME suspend Rusal metal; 22/05/2018 – NEX Group FY 2018 Profit Rises Ahead of CME Takeover

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06 million, down from 8.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $756.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 672,836 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 12/04/2018 – MobileIron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 06/03/2018 – MobileIron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names Mobilelron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins Mobilelron to Lead Engineering; 23/05/2018 – MobileIron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 8 TO 13 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Canon Medical Systems Securely Optimizes Customer and Employee Support with MobileIron; 14/03/2018 – MobileIron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$200M; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names MobileIron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 248,101 shares to 428,385 shares, valued at $37.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Moors Cabot has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,268 shares. Pnc Services Group invested in 57,442 shares or 0.01% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) owns 4,566 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. New England And Retirement Grp Inc owns 2,640 shares. Thornburg Invest Management, New Mexico-based fund reported 3.11 million shares. Walter & Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.09% or 1,300 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 209 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1.28 million shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.07% or 68,303 shares. Swarthmore Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,600 shares. Agf Investments has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Whitnell & has invested 0.16% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moore LP reported 0.53% stake. First Bankshares Of Omaha reported 37,848 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset, a California-based fund reported 5,142 shares.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.14 million for 33.12 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.54M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability reported 64,729 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company owns 30,100 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 27,095 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Bank Of America De reported 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Ack Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 2.06 million shares. Panagora Asset holds 0.02% or 789,840 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Partners Llp owns 33,402 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 46,417 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 5,766 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). United Kingdom-based Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited has invested 0.01% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 300 shares. California-based Norwest Venture Ptnrs X Limited Partnership has invested 32.5% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL).