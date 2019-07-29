As Cme Group (CME) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Csat Investment Advisory LP Lowered by $559,240 Its Position; As Mitek Sys (MITK) Share Value Declined, P-A-W Capital Has Decreased Stake by $840,000

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 360,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, down from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.69% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 674,077 shares traded or 35.85% up from the average. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 21.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 3,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,718 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 10,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $201.07. About 1.19M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 27/04/2018 – Mayor Emanuel and CME Group Award Scholarship for Star Scholars to Continue at Four-Year Institutions; 21/05/2018 – CME variable storage rate data for CBOT wheat; 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL SELLING, POSITIONING BEFORE USDA REPORT -TRADE; 17/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC; 23/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL BUYING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES ADVANCES -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Suite of Interest Rate Futures and Options Reached Daily Volume Record of 39.6 M Contracts on May 29; 04/05/2018 – CME Group considers raising corn, soybean storage rates; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Group’s $5.3B Offer; Petropavlovsk’s Largest Shareholder Backs Removal of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 2; 28/03/2018 – CME clinches Spencer’s Nex in deal to shakeup $500bn Treasuries market

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.75 EPS, up 0.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $626.46M for 28.72 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Communications Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 0.43% or 10,120 shares. Citizens & Northern Corp owns 2,998 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri reported 0.21% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Whittier Tru Communications owns 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 905 shares. Park Corp Oh has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Shine Investment Advisory Service has 0.03% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 121,831 shares. Glenview Retail Bank Tru Dept holds 31,706 shares. Guardian Advisors Limited Partnership owns 2,500 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 71,562 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corporation invested in 206,960 shares. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0% or 1,417 shares. 138,685 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.09% or 64,770 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 3,559 shares.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com (NYSE:ICE) by 6,019 shares to 21,368 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 17,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Us Hlthcare Etf (IYH).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CME group reports June volume data – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aquis Exchange to buy NEX Exchange from CME Group – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Fed Put Counter Potential Negative Q2 Earnings? 5 Picks – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Holistic Look At CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why CME (CME) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $254,162 activity.

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/10/2018: MITK, XNET, LITB, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, AAPL, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mellanox (MLNX) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mitek to Participate at Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference on May 14 – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Mitek Systems (MITK) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.6% – Zacks.com” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mitek Systems: High Upside Small Cap With Buyout-Suitor Safety Net – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Water Island Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 7,027 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 110,048 shares or 0% of the stock. 7,500 were reported by Us Retail Bank De. Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,411 shares. Tudor Et Al invested in 859,885 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 288,645 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 161,109 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Rbf Capital invested 0.02% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Gamco Incorporated Et Al has 15,800 shares. Domini Impact Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 3.59% or 19,138 shares in its portfolio. Paw Capital accumulated 360,000 shares or 4.36% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 14,250 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn holds 67,609 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MITK’s profit will be $5.18M for 19.85 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.