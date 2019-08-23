As Cme Group (CME) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Caprock Group Has Cut Position; Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Raised Its Cerner (CERN) Holding by $363,090; Market Valuation Rose

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 64.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 2,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,382 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 3,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $212.07. About 796,559 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 05/03/2018 CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 2; 03/04/2018 – CME Group CEO says asset sales not necessary following takeover of Nex Group; 16/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON SELL STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – Russia says will give sanction-hit Rusal short-term liquidity; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Clearing Operations Underpin Cme And Ice Creditworthiness; 27/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 26; 29/03/2018 – CME’S DUFFY SAYS NEX DEAL `ABSOLUTELY NOT’ A RISK IN TREASURIES; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Places NEX Group’s ‘BBB’/’F3’ Ratings on Positive Watch on Planned Acquisition by CME; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Suite of Interest Rate Futures and Options Reached Daily Volume Record of 39.6 M Contracts on May 29; 09/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 276,434 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82M, up from 270,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $68.85. About 2.06M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,721 shares to 22,386 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fincl In has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 6,120 were accumulated by Bankshares Of Hawaii. Soros Fund Mgmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 46,102 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 327,700 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Ser has 0.03% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.15% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Carroll Associates has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Maple Cap Mgmt has invested 1.33% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Eqis Cap has 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,832 shares. United Capital Advisers Ltd stated it has 150,775 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 149,282 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested 2.51% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust & has 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 390 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc Incorporated owns 111,459 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 80,290 shares to 454,860 shares, valued at $18.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard ‘A’ (NYSE:MA) by 7,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,027 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com reported 0.06% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Strs Ohio owns 11,289 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% or 35,872 shares. 46,274 were reported by Mason Street Limited Liability. Finance Counselors Inc accumulated 82,517 shares. Headinvest Ltd Llc stated it has 7,970 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Maryland Cap Mngmt accumulated 5,375 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Mackenzie Fincl holds 2.07 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 54,627 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh accumulated 8,000 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech Inc invested in 0.53% or 1.68 million shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.06% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 70,300 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.01% or 62,193 shares.