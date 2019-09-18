As Cme Group (CME) Stock Price Rose, Holder Sns Financial Group Has Cut by $1.28 Million Its Position; Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Shareholder Hawkeye Capital Management Trimmed Position as Valuation Declined

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 64.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc sold 126,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 70,511 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 197,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $964.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.68. About 269,711 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 6,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 17,791 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45 million, down from 24,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $216.17. About 1.03 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY PROFIT-TAKING, RENEWED TRADE WAR WORRIES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME Group profit surges 50 pct; 13/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures settle mixed, hogs firmer; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Suite of Interest Rate Futures and Options Reached Daily Volume Record of 39.6 M Contracts on May 29; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE; 03/04/2018 – CME Group CEO says asset sales not necessary following takeover of Nex Group [06:54 BST03 Apr 2018] [Financial Times] []; 19/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: SLUMP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 25/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 24; 27/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs end mixed on positioning before USDA report; 29/03/2018 – CME to shake up bond and forex markets after buying Nex Group

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 32.95 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $530.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 16,051 shares to 351,457 shares, valued at $24.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 143,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.15M for 5.34 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

