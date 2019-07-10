As Cme Group (CME) Stock Price Rose, Holder Mizuho Bank LTD Has Boosted Stake; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Lowered Its Central Securities (CET) Position by $1.02 Million; Stock Price Rose

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.31B market cap company. It closed at $201.99 lastly. It is down 14.01% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – CME Group Statement Regarding Potential Offer for NEX Group; 16/03/2018 – NEX – CME IS REQUIRED, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON APRIL 12, 2018, TO EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER OR NOT; 03/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE WEDNESDAY’S FIRMER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 21/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: FALL NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON DISAPPOINTING CASH PRICES, INCREASED SUPPLY EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME Is Said to Consider Bidding for Michael Spencer’s NEX Group; 09/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle prices buckle under big supply worries; 05/04/2018 – CME Group Announces All-Time Overall and Non-U.S. Hours Agricultural Daily Volume Records; 23/04/2018 – Chances of four interest rate hikes this year moved to nearly 50 percent on the CME’s FedWatch tracking tool; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP – CME IS REQUIRED, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON APRIL 12, 2018, TO EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER OR NOT; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q EPS $1.76

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 36,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 421,014 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06 million, down from 457,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $778.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.56. About 24,741 shares traded or 11.10% up from the average. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 10.05% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 447,821 were reported by Raymond James Associate. Zuckerman Investment Group Inc Ltd accumulated 38,925 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 96,316 shares. 3 are owned by Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Meridian Counsel owns 13,015 shares. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il invested 0.06% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Diversified Tru Company reported 13,307 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co has 9,482 shares. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). 63,192 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 47,529 shares. Columbia Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 4,000 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 19,351 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET).

More important recent Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Central Securities Corporation Announces Appointment of President – Business Wire” on March 21, 2018, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Year-End Distribution – Business Wire”, Businesswire.com published: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Dividend – Business Wire” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Central Securities Corporation Announces Reinvestment Price of Shares for Distribution Payable December 20, 2018 – Business Wire” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG) by 79,380 shares to 84,193 shares, valued at $468,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MarketAxess Up More Than 50% YTD: What’s Driving the Rally? – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Profiting From Blockchain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CME group reports June volume data – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stocks Tumble as Strong Jobs Report Tempers Expectations for Fed Rate Cut – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.