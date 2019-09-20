As Cme Group (CME) Shares Rose, Voloridge Investment Management Lowered by $20.31 Million Its Holding; Diageo P L C (DEO) Valuation Declined While Levin Capital Strategies LP Raised Its Stake

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 21,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 132,316 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.80M, up from 111,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $161.34. About 358,606 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 97.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 105,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 2,712 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $526,000, down from 107,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $210.85. About 874,176 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/05/2018 – CME Group Reached All-Time Daily Volume Record of 51.9 M Contracts Traded on May 29; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO OFFER ABOUT 4 BILLION POUNDS FOR NEX GROUP; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP – CME IS REQUIRED, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON APRIL 12, 2018, TO EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER OR NOT; 04/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE; 09/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE; 27/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP PLC; 17/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 16; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Places NEX Group’s ‘BBB’/’F3’ Ratings on Positive Watch on Planned Acquisition by CME; 28/03/2018 – CME GROUP OFFERS TO BUY NEX GROUP FOR GBP10/SHARE

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: AT&T Mulls a DIRECTV Move; Diageo Faces Trade Challenges – Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diageo faces potential strike in Scotland – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Pernod-Ricard To Buy Bourbon Whiskey Maker Castle Brands For $223M – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diageo issues positive update – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 35,426 shares to 170,512 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 238,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,382 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Canadian Metals Announces 10:1 Share Consolidation – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “#CryptoCorner: CME Group (NASDAQ: $CME) to Launch Bitcoin Options, Wells Fargo Crypto “Faster” Than SWIFT?, OCBC Joins JPMorgan’s (NYSE: $JPM) IIN – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 ETF Zones to Watch Ahead of Fed Meeting – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “XLF, BAC, AXP, CME: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $575.80M for 32.14 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.