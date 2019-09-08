As Cme Group (CME) Shares Rose, Shareholder Mizuho Bank LTD Has Boosted Holding; Tiger Management Has Raised Its Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holding by $7.35 Million as Stock Price Rose

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 61.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 262,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 689,502 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.48M, up from 426,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 6.06M shares traded or 210.79% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 25/05/2018 – BNN: Apollo’s Azelby Is Said to Depart One Year After Joining Firm; 22/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF NCDS NOT EXCEEDING 15 BLN RUPEES WITHIN OVERALL BORROWING LIMITS OF CO; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE-EQUITY FIRM APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT IS PREPARING TO TAKE DIAMOND RESORTS PUBLIC IN THE COMING MONTHS – WSJ, CITING; 20/04/2018 – Diamond Resorts IPO Expected to Raise More Than $500 Million; 11/04/2018 – REG-Octopus Apollo VCT plc : Company Secretary Change; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3 RUPEES PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – FLATT, APOLLO’S LEON BLACK DISCUSS PRIVATE EQUITY STRATEGIES; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q OTHER INCOME 58.4M RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – Johnson Controls Power Unit Is Said to Draw KKR, Apollo Interest

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.07. About 1.09M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 21/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: FALL NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON DISAPPOINTING CASH PRICES, INCREASED SUPPLY EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 09/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures snap back on bargain hunting; 18/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 17; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.25 PCT BY DECEMBER VS 77 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 05/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: UP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON FIRMER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER JUNE 1LCM8 TOPS 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 22/03/2018 – Memo to staff Spencer ready to stay at helm in event of CME deal; 10/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 9; 09/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 6; 16/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED MONTHS < 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SALES AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 09/04/2018 - LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs jump on short-covering after recent lows

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Stocks to Play After Trade Talks Are Set to Resume – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEM, BBY, CME – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OXY, CME, TGT – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why The Current Uncertain Macroeconomic Environment Is A Boon For CME – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 5,424 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.28% or 97,713 shares. Vgi Prns Pty Limited invested in 1.11M shares or 18.56% of the stock. Moreover, Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 12,985 shares. Vermont-based Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.63% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 1,088 shares. Kansas-based Kornitzer Cap Management Ks has invested 0.45% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Virtu Fin Lc invested in 3,860 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.25% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 125,698 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 1.41M shares in its portfolio. Sun Life has 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 610 shares. 97,486 are held by Iron Ltd Liability Company. Skylands Cap Lc holds 0.57% or 24,925 shares. Creative Planning invested in 26,341 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillman stated it has 944,701 shares or 11.82% of all its holdings. Raymond James Services Advsrs has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 12,853 shares. Allen Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 41,305 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tiger Legatus Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 325,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 249,192 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barnett & has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Regions Fincl Corp accumulated 220 shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 4.17 million shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 6.83M shares. Prtn Grp Inc Holdg Ag stated it has 522,937 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 588,058 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 2.84M shares. Natl Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 12,154 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 33,653 shares. Compton Cap Ri stated it has 0.09% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO).

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 112,000 shares to 17,590 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 88,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,040 shares, and cut its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS).