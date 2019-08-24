As Cme Group (CME) Shares Rose, Mizuho Bank LTD Has Upped Its Position by $14.76 Million; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) Has Trimmed by $19.26 Million

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $211.22. About 1.26 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 14; 16/03/2018 – Spencer’s NEX Group Rises Most in 20 Years After CME Approach; 27/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 26; 11/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM FIRMER CASH, WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES -TRADE; 04/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 3; 08/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC – Amendment; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME; 05/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: UP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON FIRMER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER JUNE 1LCM8 TOPS 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 493,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.60 million, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 13.64 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 10/05/2018 – Comcast’s proposed break-up fee would be payable if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 21/05/2018 – UK Culture Secretary Not Minded to Refer Comcast’s Sky Bid for Further Probe; 15/03/2018 – C-SPAN to Visit Salem and Portland on March 21-23 in Partnership with Comcast; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 21/05/2018 – Consumers may love to hate their cable companies, but Comcast is betting its new retail stores with giant video screens and comfy couches will help strengthen its connection to customers; 25/04/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER BY COMCAST; 30/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $32.5M VS $33M; 26/04/2018 – NBC’s Tom Brokaw denies allegation of sexual impropriety in 1990s -reports

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 13.96 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth Management has invested 0.3% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Franklin Street Advisors Nc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Gateway Investment Advisers Llc accumulated 0.88% or 2.48 million shares. Citizens & Northern Corp holds 0.68% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 30,675 shares. Moreover, Gladius Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 91,601 shares. Meyer Handelman Com owns 15,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Steinberg Asset Mgmt invested in 9,993 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 668,200 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd holds 59,775 shares. Massachusetts Finance Services Com Ma has invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Notis has invested 0.38% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). New York-based National Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.56% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.75% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.67% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) owns 1.32% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 76,505 shares.

