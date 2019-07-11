As Cme Group (CME) Shares Rose, Mizuho Bank LTD Has Raised Position by $14.76 Million; Country Trust Bank Holding In Schlumberger Limited Common (SLB) Was Has Upped

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited Common (SLB) by 42.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 134,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 453,973 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.78M, up from 319,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 9.24 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $206.41. About 1.03M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 18/05/2018 – CME/@fastFT: Nex shareholders vote in favour of CME deal; 29/03/2018 – CME Group reaches deal to acquire NEX for $5.5 billion; 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday morning, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in a deal valued at $5.5 billion; 26/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC – Amendment; 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL SELLING, POSITIONING BEFORE USDA REPORT -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – Britain’s Nex Group surged to the top of the European benchmark after the company said it had received an approach from one of the world’s largest exchange groups, CME Group; 16/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, SHARPLY HIGHER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 23/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER TOPPING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME, NEX Currently Working Together to Allow CME to Complete Due Diligence

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation New Common by 9,478 shares to 44 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkts (IEMG) by 151,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,114 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “We Are Back In Schlumberger, And You Should Be Too – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger Is Offering An All-Time High Dividend Yield Of 5.2% – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: Best House In A Bad Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Port Management reported 13,900 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.22% or 2.44 million shares. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc reported 23,199 shares. 6,181 were accumulated by Optimum Inv Advisors. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 22,643 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.46% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability reported 413,598 shares. Palladium Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Montecito Natl Bank accumulated 6,904 shares. Field & Main Bancorp invested in 5,698 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Bragg Financial Advsrs Incorporated has 0.24% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Eos Limited Partnership holds 15,552 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Ipswich Inv has 42,981 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Community Tru And Invest owns 128,395 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northern Trust, CME Group and First American Financial – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stocks Tumble as Strong Jobs Report Tempers Expectations for Fed Rate Cut – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Grab These ETFs & Stocks on Gold Rush – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bitcoin Price Rally Stalls as Open Futures Hit Record Highs – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “June Sets Records for CME Bitcoin Futures as Sign-Ups Surge 30% – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.