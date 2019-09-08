As Cme Group (CME) Shares Rose, Integre Asset Management Increased Position; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Fosun International LTD Has Upped Its Position

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 25,350 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, up from 20,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.07. About 1.09M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON THEIR PREMIUMS TO CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 19/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 18; 11/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures slump amid fund roll, NAFTA worries; 16/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED MONTHS < 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SALES AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 23/05/2018 - CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL BUYING, POSITIONING AHEAD OF FRIDAY'S USDA MONTHLY CATTLE REPORT -TRADE; 15/03/2018 - CME considering bid for NEX Group - Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 - METALS-Aluminium extends rally after LME, CME suspends Rusal metal; 01/05/2018 - Ag Barometer declines for second month amid looming trade war concerns; 29/03/2018 - MOODY'S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEX PURCHA; 15/03/2018 - NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP RE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 22,300 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 12,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 5.13M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Science & Tech Adds Microsemi, Exits Qualcomm; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Offer To Acquire Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – LOANS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL MATURE ON DEC 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings expected after the market close; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – FOLLOWING WITHDRAWAL OF BROADCOM’S TAKEOVER PROPOSAL, CO IS “FOCUSED ON EXECUTING ITS BUSINESS PLAN”; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm Receives Presidential Order Prohibiting Broadcom’s Proposed Takeover of Qualcomm; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS EXPIRATION OF CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF N; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOLLOWS HUNTER LEAD ON REVIEWING QUALCOMM DEAL; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Makes Its Case to Lawmakers in Qualcomm Bid–Update

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Qualcomm (QCOM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 21, 2019 : GE, KO, UGI, CC, QCOM, AABA, C, JWN, QQQ, CZR, MRVL, CMCSA – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Qualcomm Stock Presenting Investors With the Perfect Opportunity? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Stockâ€™s Easy Gains May Be Over – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd by 36.00 million shares to 18.50 million shares, valued at $20.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,445 shares, and cut its stake in Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7.53 million shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York invested 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Livingston Group Inc Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 26,095 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 234 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Company owns 13,390 shares. Piedmont Investment Incorporated holds 0.04% or 19,409 shares in its portfolio. Hl Finance Svcs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 20,371 shares. Miles Cap Inc has 0.84% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cambridge Inv stated it has 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 7,922 were accumulated by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price. Legacy Capital Prtn Inc stated it has 39,294 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Southport Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 19,000 shares. Leavell Mgmt holds 21,103 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. First Manhattan holds 21,804 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Com holds 0.14% or 29,900 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 3,602 shares in its portfolio. 889,560 were reported by Capital Counsel Llc. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3,163 shares. Cohen Capital Mgmt has invested 1.33% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Natixis accumulated 125,049 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc invested in 150 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt Inc holds 1.78% or 29,950 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc invested in 2.29M shares. Mizuho Bancshares Limited holds 1.03M shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd holds 0.09% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 4,620 shares. Tompkins holds 0.17% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 4,925 shares. Windward Mgmt Co Ca has 101,981 shares. First Republic Inv Management Inc reported 116,948 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 197,482 shares.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 6,195 shares to 14,248 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 19,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,575 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CME, BLK, NR – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Navient Corporation (NAVI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nasdaq’s (NDAQ) August Volume Increases Year Over Year – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.