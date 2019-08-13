As Cme Group (CME) Shares Rose, Holder Sns Financial Group Has Cut Position; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Value Rose While Rafferty Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $378,708

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 2,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 24,387 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 26,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $212.25. About 889,152 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 18/05/2018 – CME Deal Gets 99.98% of Proxy Votes From NEX Group Shareholders; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Libor exposures larger than thought at $200 trillion -ARRC; 03/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices rally CME live cattle futures; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP: CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED FROM CME GROUP; 30/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT SPURRED BY LOWER CORN PRICES, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 81 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE VS 85 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 10/04/2018 – CME’S COMEX PLACES IMMEDIATE CURB ON DELIVERY OF RUSAL ALUMINUM; 15/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP; 03/04/2018 – Sentiment falls as producers express concerns about Ag exports; 02/05/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 2,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 16,144 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 19,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $155.46. About 481,866 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M

