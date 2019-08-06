As Cme Group (CME) Shares Rose, Eagleclaw Capital Managment Raised Position; Marten Transport LTD (MRTN) Share Price Rose While Argent Capital Management Lifted Holding by $770,610

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) by 54.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 45,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 128,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 83,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marten Transport Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 39,852 shares traded. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 4.20% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTN News: 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Net $10.3M; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Rev $187M; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q EPS 19c; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 19C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marten Transport Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTN); 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q OPER REV. $187.0M, EST. $188.5M; 27/03/2018 – Marten Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Marten Transport Declares Dividend of 2.5c; 07/03/2018 Marten Transport Declares Quarterly Dividend

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 11,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $208.16. About 804,723 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 23/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL BUYING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES ADVANCES -TRADE; 04/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA RAISES TARIFFS ON U.S. BEEF -TRADE; 24/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 23; 22/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY SELL STOPS, LATE MONDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 15/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – HAS RECEIVED A PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP INC. (“CME”) REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF NEX; 23/05/2018 – CME Group Clears First Chilean Peso and Colombian Peso Interest Rate Swaps; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC. – OFFER FOR NEX GROUP PLC; 23/04/2018 – Chances of four interest rate hikes this year moved to nearly 50 percent on the CME’s FedWatch tracking tool; 08/05/2018 – The cryptocurrency’s highest price lines up with the day the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, or CME, introduced bitcoin futures trading

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $185,622 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold MRTN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.52 million shares or 0.29% more from 37.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of America De holds 134,030 shares. 396,368 were reported by Goldman Sachs Gp. Morgan Dempsey Capital Lc reported 27,087 shares. Heartland Advsr Inc has invested 0.13% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 444,592 shares. Moreover, Argent Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.08% invested in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) for 128,500 shares. Alphaone Investment Service Ltd Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 75,376 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.08% invested in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) for 16,625 shares. Msd Prns Ltd Partnership holds 1.1% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Limited Liability Company has 1,172 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) for 15,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 45,019 shares stake. Westfield Capital Mngmt Commerce LP holds 0.01% or 98,166 shares. First Personal Fin Ser owns 935 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 42,601 shares.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corporation by 5,985 shares to 947,811 shares, valued at $79.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,345 shares, and cut its stake in Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

More notable recent Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Learn From Marten Transport, Ltd.â€™s (NASDAQ:MRTN) Investment Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; American Express Profit Tops Expectations – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Marten Transport Reports Best-Ever Net Increase Of More Than 30 Percent In First Quarter Of 2019 – Benzinga” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MARTEN TRANSPORT ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND INCREASE Nasdaq:MRTN – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trucking Stock Prices Have Plummeted; Upcoming Earnings Will Show Whether That Was Justified – Benzinga” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66 million and $219.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Bancshares N A Mo holds 184,935 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 244,814 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Reliance Of Delaware invested in 0.08% or 3,029 shares. Da Davidson And Commerce holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 25,799 shares. Naples Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Leavell Investment Mngmt, Alabama-based fund reported 31,925 shares. Farmers And Merchants has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Com reported 8,460 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 499,852 shares stake. Lmr Partners Llp owns 4,279 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Guardian Capital Lp has 0.18% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 57,967 shares. L S Advisors holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 4,846 shares. Premier Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.42% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.78% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).