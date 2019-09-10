As Cme Group (CME) Share Value Rose, Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Lowered Its Position by $343,710; Bank Of New York Mellon Lowered Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $8.52 Million

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 98.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 1,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 14 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 1,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $7.54 during the last trading session, reaching $208.04. About 1.12M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT SPURRED BY LOWER CORN PRICES, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 22/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY SELL STOPS, LATE MONDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 07/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 6; 15/03/2018 – Fintech prize Nex targeted by CME; 07/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 4; 27/04/2018 – Mayor Emanuel and CME Group Award Scholarship for Star Scholars to Continue at Four-Year Institutions; 22/05/2018 – CME amends feeder cattle futures, options contract rules; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES NEX GROUP’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY CLEARING AND TRANSACTION FEE REVENUE WAS $974 MLN, UP 23 PERCENT COMPARED WITH FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 13/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 12

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 106,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 15.81 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 billion, down from 15.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $67.33. About 5.39M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Pat

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.28 billion for 7.38 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of stock. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Invest Advisors has 1.56% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 95,120 shares. Carnegie Asset Lc holds 0.08% or 14,710 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc holds 113,534 shares. Trustmark Bank Tru Department invested in 0.35% or 42,419 shares. Wendell David Inc owns 110,683 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Capstone Inv Advsr Lc reported 17,036 shares. Howland Mngmt accumulated 14,200 shares. Miles holds 11,431 shares. Charter Tru has invested 1.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Meyer Handelman has 0.4% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 0.38% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cypress Asset Tx holds 0.17% or 6,345 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Co reported 9,522 shares. Citigroup reported 1.13M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mcdaniel Terry invested in 0.27% or 19,695 shares.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 162,176 shares to 922,874 shares, valued at $59.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 8,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 932,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Intermediate Governm (GVI).

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $352.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,640 shares to 10,758 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 0.16% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability reported 206,960 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 35 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 64,770 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems has 15,642 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 476 shares. Congress Asset Ma accumulated 0.89% or 411,455 shares. Principal Financial Grp invested in 0.08% or 507,975 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,720 shares. Moreover, Sand Hill Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.65% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Becker Capital holds 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 4,886 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 0.3% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Windward Capital Mngmt Company Ca reported 101,981 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Llc reported 8,460 shares. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.35% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 5,000 shares.