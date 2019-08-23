As Cme Group (CME) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Friess Associates Trimmed Its Position; Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $103.59 Million

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (CME) by 29.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 35,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 85,077 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.00M, down from 120,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $211.22. About 1.26 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME CEO Duffy on $5.5B Deal to Buy Spencer’s NEX (Video); 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 76 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 18/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, FUND SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE OCTOBER 1LCV8 FUTURES UP 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – HAS RECEIVED A PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP INC. (“CME”) REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF NEX; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Rev $1.1B; 21/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Softer cash prices extend CME live cattle losses; 16/03/2018 – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON DUE DILIGENCE; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.86; 16/03/2018 – FITCH:SUCCESSFUL CME OFFER COULD BE POSITIVE FOR NEX’S RATINGS

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86M, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 33.34% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80M shares to 5.80M shares, valued at $164.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

