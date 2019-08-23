As Cme Group (CME) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Lowered Holding by $559,240; Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Holder Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Decreased Holding

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 3,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 6,718 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 10,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $213.24. About 592,592 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 13/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE MONDAY’S HIGHER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 09/03/2018 – CFTC Approves the Transfer of Open Interest in Credit Default Swaps from CME to ICC; 14/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: RISE ALMOST 2 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER JULY LHN8 SURPASSES 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 81 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SEES SIGNIFICANT RISE IN 2018 U.S. TAX PAYMENT; 07/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle slide; funds roll June positions; 22/03/2018 – Memo to staff Spencer ready to stay at helm in event of CME deal; 16/03/2018 – NEX – CME IS REQUIRED, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON APRIL 12, 2018, TO EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER OR NOT; 21/03/2018 – CME pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 09/03/2018 – CFTC: CFTC Approves the Transfer of Open Interest in Credit Default Swaps from CME to ICC

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 179,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.08 million, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.87B market cap company. It closed at $28.51 lastly. It is down 2.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 10/05/2018 – Todd Prince: Breaking: MGM Resorts announces a new $2.0 bln share repurchase program during its Analyst Day. Murren has said in; 17/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: Possible MGM Bid For Wynn Boston Casino Raises Questions About Springfield; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE FOR BOTH MGM RESORTS AND MGP; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International 1Q Profit Up 8.3%; 26/03/2018 – MGM Growth Properties LLC Completes Repricing Of Term Loan B Facility; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR, EXPECT CONTINUED DISRUPTION AT MONTE CARLO AND ADDITIONAL TIME TO RECOVER AT MANDALAY BAY; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q EPS 38c; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 23/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Joins World Observance of Earth Hour 2018; 14/05/2018 – Statement of MGM Resorts International on the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn PASPA in Murphy v NCAA

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $166.86 million for 22.27 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.13% EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought $30,075 worth of stock or 1,145 shares. SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32 million worth of stock or 800,000 shares.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 74,200 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $29.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,124 shares to 1,199 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Us Hlthcare Etf (IYH) by 1,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).