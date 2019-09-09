As Cme Group (CME) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Bp Plc Cut Holding by $1.53 Million; Idex (IEX) Market Value Rose While Aristotle Capital Boston Has Lowered Its Position by $531,822

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.93. About 354,286 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N : D.A. DAVIDSON STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 97,206 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.00 million, down from 106,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $6.74 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 931,144 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXPECTS OIBDA GROWTH OF 14% – 16% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – CME Makes an Offer to Buy NEX at $5.4 Billion Value; 15/03/2018 – CME-NEX DELIBERATIONS ONGOING, MAY NOT LEAD TO A DEAL; 08/05/2018 – CME Group Announces First Trades of New SOFR Futures; 10/05/2018 – CME Group to List USD Eris Interest Rate Swap Futures; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q EPS $1.76; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC – AMENDMENT; 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Spencer’s Nex; 10/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 9; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP: CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM CME GROUP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 951,835 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 12,991 are held by Capital Interest Inc Ca. Congress Asset Management Com Ma stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Toronto Dominion Bancshares accumulated 13,810 shares. Fort Lp invested 0.48% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 46,553 shares. 1,325 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc reported 189,865 shares. 10,601 are owned by Hsbc Public Limited. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Limited Co has 0.06% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 7,742 shares. Sei, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 94,298 shares. Century, Missouri-based fund reported 1,327 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 325,646 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited has 25,393 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About IDEX Corporation (IEX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. Also Fortune.com published the news titled: “Watch Out NYSEâ€”Wall Street Is Building Its Own Stock Exchange – Fortune” on January 07, 2019. Businessinsider.com‘s news article titled: “IEX just released a mock infomercial trolling NYSE and Nasdaq, and it’s sure to get Wall Street’s attention – Business Insider” with publication date: February 21, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Team Inc (NYSE:TISI) by 362,979 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $21.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 145,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH).

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $108.11M for 28.76 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $572.06M for 32.86 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 22,000 shares to 276,000 shares, valued at $14.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Ltd Partnership reported 0.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bbva Compass Bank & Trust has 1,017 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 3,860 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 149,282 shares. 13.77M were reported by Intl. Sei invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Pension Service holds 348,096 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment holds 116,948 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested in 0.06% or 2,850 shares. Braun Stacey Associates owns 111,459 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. 197,482 are owned by Millennium Management. Shelter Retirement Plan holds 35,900 shares. Bangor National Bank invested in 3,526 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). British Columbia Inv Management Corp reported 97,871 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.