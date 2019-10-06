As Cme Group (CME) Share Value Rose, Mizuho Bank LTD Decreased Position by $179.00 Million; Crestwood Advisors Has Upped American Express Co Com (AXP) Position by $482,898

Mizuho Bank Ltd decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd sold 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 102,518 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.90 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.77B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $6.59 during the last trading session, reaching $216.02. About 1.06M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Net $598.8M; 22/05/2018 – IHS Markit Expands MarkitSERV Trade Reporting Solution in Asia and Europe with Connections to CME Group; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Clearing and Transaction Fee Rev $974M; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 Million Contracts for the First Time; Interest Rate Futures and Options Reach All-Time Dail; 05/04/2018 – CME Group Announces All-Time Overall and Non-U.S. Hours Agricultural Daily Volume Records; 29/03/2018 – CME Group reaches deal to acquire NEX for $5.5 billion; 14/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle ends higher but off morning tops; 15/03/2018 – NEX Group Receives Takeover Approach by CME Group; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 09/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $177 FROM $170

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 134.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 3,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,837 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $844,000, up from 2,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 2.63M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110

Mizuho Bank Ltd, which manages about $821.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 290,000 shares to 530,000 shares, valued at $98.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 29,335 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Roberts Glore Il holds 5,653 shares. Axa owns 200,769 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Optimum Invest Advisors owns 1,025 shares. Scotia Capital holds 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 1,323 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) invested 0.23% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Tower Research Llc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 173 shares. Shell Asset Management stated it has 47,459 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 20,432 shares. Bessemer Limited Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 2,800 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Mngmt accumulated 64,199 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Stephens Management Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 1,810 were reported by Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Raymond James stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $582.82 million for 32.93 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

