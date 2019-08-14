As Cme Group (CME) Share Value Rose, Kames Capital Plc Cut Position; Kroger Co (KR) Shares Declined While Rampart Investment Management Company Lowered Holding

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (CME) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 6,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 639,497 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.24M, down from 646,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $213.3. About 837,226 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Total Avg Rate Per Contract 70.6c; 08/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 7; 03/05/2018 – CME Makes It Doubly Expensive to Trade West Texas Oil Futures; 26/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC – Amendment; 13/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures settle mixed, hogs firmer; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.25 PCT BY DECEMBER VS 77 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 22/04/2018 – DJ CME Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CME); 25/04/2018 – CME and Nex to pay advisers £110m for negotiating £3.9bn takeover; 09/05/2018 – CME Group Approves Amended, Restated Employment Pact With CEO Terrence A. Duffy; 09/05/2018 – CME GROUP – BOARD APPROVED AMENDED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH TERRENCE DUFFY, CHAIRMAN AND CEO, EXTENDING CURRENT TERM TO DEC 31, 2022

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 94.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 215,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 13,198 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 229,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.05. About 7.35 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s E-Commerce Deal Seen as Warning Shot in Grocery Battle; 08/03/2018 – BOXED IS SAID TO REJECT KROGER’S $400 MILLION PURCHASE OFFER; 25/05/2018 – Kroger is buying a meal-kit company called Home Chef; 08/03/2018 – KROGER 4Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 23/05/2018 – Kroger to Buy Meal-Kit Firm Home Chef for up to $700 Million; 23/05/2018 – KROGER – INITIAL TRANSACTION PRICE IS $200 MLN & FUTURE EARNOUT PAYMENTS OF UP TO $500 MLN OVER 5 YRS CONTINGENT ON ACHIEVING CERTAIN MILESTONES; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 17/05/2018 – KROGER: CLICKLIST CUSTOMERS COME TO STORE MORE OFTEN; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CO KR.N CFO SAYS OCADO WAREHOUSES COULD DO ITS GROCERY DELIVERY AND PREPARE PICKUP ORDERS

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.49 million for 13.72 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.