As Cme Group (CME) Share Value Rose, Holder Waddell & Reed Financial Has Lowered Position by $170.21 Million; As Pulte Group (PHM) Market Valuation Rose, Checchi Capital Advisers Trimmed Stake

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 41.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.17 million, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $215.78. About 642,600 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME AT £10/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Traders are now assigning a 51 percent chance of a fourth interest rate hike in December, according to the CME; 15/03/2018 – NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP RE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 05/04/2018 – CME Group Announces All-Time Overall and Non-U.S. Hours Agricultural Daily Volume Records; 20/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 19; 06/05/2018 – Judge cancels planned CME hearing; 17/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 16; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME; 23/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, CAUTION BEFORE USDA REPORT -TRADE; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 45.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 12,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 15,254 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $427,000, down from 27,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $32.19. About 1.21 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 52,499 shares to 344,977 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.55M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $259.40 million for 8.94 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 48,473 shares to 53,473 shares, valued at $10.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IGOV) by 46,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 601,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCLT).