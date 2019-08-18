As Cme Group (CME) Share Value Rose, Holder Csat Investment Advisory LP Decreased Its Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Kessler Investment Group Trimmed Holding by $4.10 Million

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 3,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 6,718 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 10,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $213.58. About 1.18M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEX PURCHA; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 21/03/2018 – CME pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Takeover; 11/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium extends rally after LME, CME suspend Rusal metal; 09/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs jump on short-covering after recent lows; 26/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM LOWER CASH PRICES, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 13/03/2018 – Illinois Cannabis Education Expo 1st to Include Patient Education & Professional CME/CEU Platforms!; 18/05/2018 – CME DEAL BACKED BY 99.98% OF PROXY VOTES FROM NEX SHAREHOLDERS; 10/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – UNTIL MIGRATION IN LATE 2018, ERIS SWAP FUTURES WILL REMAIN LISTED AT ERIS EXCHANGE AND CLEARED AT CME CLEARING

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 58.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 35,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 24,854 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 59,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carmignac Gestion owns 821,130 shares. Mcgowan Gp Asset Mgmt Inc reported 5,226 shares. D E Shaw invested in 0.58% or 3.78M shares. Harbour Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 76,163 shares or 6.63% of its portfolio. Fragasso Gru stated it has 42,202 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Cadence Cap Management Ltd owns 60,902 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Miles Capital holds 1.6% or 15,674 shares in its portfolio. Ckw Grp invested in 1,720 shares. Bokf Na holds 478,511 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel has 6.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dakota Wealth accumulated 1.53% or 87,306 shares. Argent Management has invested 0.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Patten & Patten Tn invested in 2.7% or 208,622 shares. 139,521 are owned by First Commercial Bank. Wagner Bowman Mngmt invested in 45,018 shares or 1.26% of the stock.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Limited has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 26,341 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Greystone Managed holds 17,546 shares. Lord Abbett And Commerce Limited Liability Com holds 493,100 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 17,703 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 47,963 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mad River owns 11,190 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Rothschild Invest Il, Illinois-based fund reported 3,403 shares. Tradewinds Capital Lc owns 57 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Castleark Limited Liability accumulated 143,686 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt reported 29 shares stake. Geode Cap Management Limited Company invested in 0.25% or 5.81 million shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment has 1.13% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Manchester Cap Management Limited holds 0.04% or 1,810 shares. L & S Advisors Inc reported 4,846 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 38,490 shares to 129,520 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).