As Cme Group (CME) Share Value Rose, Holder Caprock Group Decreased by $420,496 Its Holding; Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) Holder Landscape Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $655,134

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 64.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 2,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,382 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 3,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $216.99. About 334,007 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 04/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 23/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE; 02/04/2018 – CME expects no asset sales after Nex purchase; 11/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 10; 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL SELLING, POSITIONING BEFORE USDA REPORT -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME considering bid for NEX Group – Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – CME’s Black Sea wheat futures contract stirs interest of traders and hedge funds

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 4,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The hedge fund held 9,651 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 4,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $127.94. About 98,436 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Global Dividend (EOD) by 63,476 shares to 100,347 shares, valued at $526,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (NYSE:PMM) by 96,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,910 shares, and cut its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 763 shares to 3,504 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 319,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).