As Cme Group (CME) Share Value Rose, Hilton Capital Management Boosted Stake; American Century Companies Has Boosted Its Steel Dynamics (STLD) Holding

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 221.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 1.20 million shares as the company's stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.50M, up from 542,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28B market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 1.51M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500.

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 5,317 shares as the company's stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 101,247 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.66 million, up from 95,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $216.7. About 706,720 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $336,296 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by RINN RUSSELL B, worth $51,160 on Friday, May 31. Pushis Glenn bought $149,986 worth of stock or 5,740 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Capital Lp owns 103,349 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bogle Mgmt Lp De invested in 31,600 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Federated Pa has 0.01% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 109,832 shares. 225,143 were reported by Raymond James Assocs. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.03% or 21.53M shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.04% or 417,567 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.03% or 427,355 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co Ltd has 0.02% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). 3.30 million were reported by State Bank Of Mellon. Rhumbline Advisers reported 639,704 shares. Washington Trust Commercial Bank holds 0.02% or 3,393 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.07% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 27,001 shares. Qs Lc invested in 158,496 shares. 98,463 are held by Fjarde Ap.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graham Corp (NYSE:GHM) by 33,364 shares to 78,143 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 169,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,583 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (NYSE:AIT).

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13,105 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $255,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (Prn) (KRE) by 43,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,962 shares, and cut its stake in Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD).